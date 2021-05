Amara Raja Batteries receives closure notice for two plants

From Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board

Amara Raja Batteries has received closure orders dated 30 April 2021, from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), for the Company's Plants situated at Karkambadi and Nunegundlapalli, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh effective immediately.

The Company is taking all necessary steps to comply with the orders given by APPCB and also has pressed into action its contingency plans to avoid dislocation in supplies of batteries to its customers across product segments including essential service segments like defence, hospitals and telecom. The Company is examining all options and preparing for all possible recourse that are available for the organisation, to ensure that interests of society at large, customers, suppliers, partners and all employees are protected.

