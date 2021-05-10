Amara Raja resumes production following High Court orders

Amara Raja Batteries has resumed operations at its plants at Nunegundlapalli and Karkambadi at Chittoor District with effect from 8th May, 2021.

The resumption comes after High Court of Andhra Pradesh granted an interim suspension of the orders passed by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). The company will continue to engage closely with APPCB to resolve any potential issues, Amara Raja Batteries said.

The company is confident of meeting all its supply commitments and assures all its stakeholders that the temporary disruption caused during the last few days will not have any material impact on its operations or order book.

The announcement was made on Sunday, 9 May 2021. Shares of Amara Raja Batteries fell 0.57% to settle at Rs 776.25 on Friday, 7 May 2021.

Amara Raja Batteries is the technology leader and one of the largest manufacturers of lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian storage battery industry.

