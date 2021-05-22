Birlasoft Q4 PAT gallops 43% YoY to Rs 99 cr

On a consolidated basis, Birlasoft's net profit rose 43.3% to Rs 98.98 crore on 0.5% fall in net sales to Rs 902.86 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax grew 23.4% to Rs 136.80 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 110.86 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA stood at Rs 152.40 crore, up 5.5% QoQ & 30.5% YoY. EBITDA margin was at 16.9%, up 401 bps YoY.

In US$ terms, revenue stood at $123.3 million, up 3.2% QoQ. The company signed deals of total contract value (TCV) $326 million during the quarter. It signed deals of TCV $888 million during the year. TCV new deal wins of $429 million and renewals of $459 million for FY21.

During the financial year, the company's net profit surged 43.01% to Rs 320.83 crore on 8.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,555.72 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

Dharmender Kapoor, managing director and chief executive officer, Birlasoft, said, "Despite heightened uncertainties during this pandemic year, we have exited FY21 with several key milestones, namely, revenue growth of 8%in rupee terms,a profit growth of 43%, EBITDA margins of ~15%, record deal wins of $888 M, healthy cash generation and top-customer led growth. The all-round improvement on all operating metrics is very reassuring and sets the foundation for continued momentum into FY22. With due focus on a robust customercentric strategy to win more transformational, multi-services and long-term deals, combined with operational rigor, we are confident of accelerated growth in FY22and beyond."

The company has active client count at 291 in Q4 FY21. The company had cash & cash equivalents of $153.1 million versus $88.4 million in FY 20, up $64.7 million YoY & $14.7 million QoQ. In rupee terms, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 1118.9 crore versus Rs 666.20 crore; up Rs 452.70 crore YoY.

Manpower strength stood at 11,051 as at 31 March 2021 versus 10,268 a year ago. The company reported net addition of 783 professionals during the financial year and 652 during the quarter.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the FY 2020-21.

Birlasoft provides digital and information technology consulting, services, solutions and products for organizations across industries, worldwide.

Shares of Birlasoft lost 0.85% to close at Rs 267.55 on Friday.

