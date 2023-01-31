JUST IN
Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 51.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.72% to Rs 48.05 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 51.56% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.72% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.0567.41 -29 OPM %2.874.29 -PBDT1.512.98 -49 PBT1.362.78 -51 NP0.931.92 -52

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:42 IST

