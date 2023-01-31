Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 51.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.72% to Rs 48.05 croreNet profit of Amba Enterprises declined 51.56% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.72% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.0567.41 -29 OPM %2.874.29 -PBDT1.512.98 -49 PBT1.362.78 -51 NP0.931.92 -52
