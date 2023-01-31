Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 51.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.72% to Rs 48.05 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 51.56% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.72% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.48.0567.412.874.291.512.981.362.780.931.92

