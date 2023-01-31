REC consolidated net profit rises 5.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.54% to Rs 9781.76 crore

Net profit of REC rose 5.12% to Rs 2915.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2773.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 9781.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10037.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9781.7610037.0599.5489.393616.353456.733610.233451.602915.332773.44

