Greenpanel Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 40.49% to Rs 37.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 420.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 424.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

