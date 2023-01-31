JUST IN
Greenpanel Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 420.16 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 40.49% to Rs 37.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 420.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 424.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales420.16424.42 -1 OPM %21.9026.17 -PBDT76.59112.05 -32 PBT58.2893.61 -38 NP37.5363.07 -40

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:42 IST

