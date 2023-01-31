Venus Remedies consolidated net profit declines 41.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.98% to Rs 116.90 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies declined 41.77% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.98% to Rs 116.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 124.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.116.90124.346.9310.0011.7613.344.544.703.295.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)