Venus Remedies consolidated net profit declines 41.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 5.98% to Rs 116.90 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies declined 41.77% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.98% to Rs 116.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 124.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales116.90124.34 -6 OPM %6.9310.00 -PBDT11.7613.34 -12 PBT4.544.70 -3 NP3.295.65 -42

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:42 IST

