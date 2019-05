Ambassador Intra Holdings change in composition of directorate

W.e.f. 07 May 2019

Intra Holdings announced that the Board has accepted the resignation of Loonia Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, of the Company, who had resigned vide letter dated 01 May 2019 from the Post of a of the Company with immediate effect. The Board of Directors in their meeting has appointed Jaymin D. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants as a of the Company with effect from 07th May 2019 for the FY 2018-19 and onwards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)