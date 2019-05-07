Ambassador Intra Holdings change in composition of directorate

JUST IN
W.e.f. 07 May 2019

Ambassador Intra Holdings announced that the Board has accepted the resignation of Loonia Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, Statutory Auditor of the Company, who had resigned vide letter dated 01 May 2019 from the Post of a Statutory Auditor of the Company with immediate effect. The Board of Directors in their meeting has appointed Jaymin D. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants as a Statutory Auditor of the Company with effect from 07th May 2019 for the FY 2018-19 and onwards.

