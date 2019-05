Lupin receives tentative USFDA approval for Fosaprepitant for injection

On 07 May 2019

Pharma Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval for its for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, from the (FDA) to market a generic version of for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, of (Merck). Lupin's for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, is the generic version of Merck's for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial. It is indicated for adults in combination with other antiemetic agents, for the prevention of: i) acute and delayed and associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin. ii) delayed and associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer (MEC).

