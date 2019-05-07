JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Alembic partners with SPH Group & Adia for the Chinese market.

Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Lupin receives tentative USFDA approval for Fosaprepitant for injection

Capital Market 

On 07 May 2019

Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval for its Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Emend for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Merck). Lupin's Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, is the generic version of Merck's Emend for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial. It is indicated for adults in combination with other antiemetic agents, for the prevention of: i) acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin. ii) delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 16:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU