Selan Explorations Technology Offer for Buyback of equity shares

Of FV of Rs 10/- eachSelan Explorations Technology announced that pursuant to the Corporate action dated 06 May 2019, for extinguishment of 1,90,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, the issued and paid up capital of the company after extinguishment stands reduced to Rs. 15,64,00,000/- comprising of 1,56,40,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. It is further noted that 1,90,000 equity shares has been bought back during the period from 01 April 2019 to 30 April 2019 and subsequently has been extinguished on 6th May, 2019.
