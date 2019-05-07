Alembic partners with SPH Group & Adia for the Chinese market.

-
On 07 May 2019Alembic announced that it has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement ('JVA') with SPH SINE Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co Ltd, China & Adia (Shanghai) Pharma Co Ltd, China to promote and sell pharmaceutical products for the Chinese market. Initially this JV will commercialize products manufactured by Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited. Subsequently the JV plans to set up a manufacturing facility in China. The JV will commercialize products in the Chinese market which has an increasing demand for generic drugs. It will initially launch with a portfolio of oral solids and is expected to widen to other areas like injectable, ophthalmology, dermatology & oncology which are being currently developed and manufactured by Alembic.
