Alembic partners with SPH Group & Adia for the Chinese market.

On 07 May 2019

Alembic announced that it has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement ('JVA') with SPH SINE Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co Ltd, & Adia (Shanghai) Pharma Co Ltd, to promote and sell for the Chinese market. Initially this JV will commercialize products manufactured by Subsequently the JV plans to set up a in The JV will commercialize products in the Chinese market which has an increasing demand for generic drugs. It will initially launch with a portfolio of oral solids and is expected to widen to other areas like injectable, ophthalmology, dermatology & oncology which are being currently developed and manufactured by Alembic.

