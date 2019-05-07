Intimation of appointment of Rishabh K. Desai as an Additional Director

W.e.f. 07 May 2019The Board of Directors, based on the recommendations of Nomination and Compensation-cum-Remuneration Committee, Resolution by Circulation passed on 30 April 2019 have unanimously appointed Rishabh K. Desai, as an Additional Director on the Board of Apar Industries to act as a Non-executive (Non-Independent) Director) with effect from 07 May 2019.
