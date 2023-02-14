Ambassador Intra Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilAmbassador Intra Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales00.13 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
