Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit rises 483.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Heartfulness Announces 150 th Birth Anniversary of the Founder of Shri Ram Chandra Mission
Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India
Action Construction Equipment launches India's first electric mobile crane
Japan Nikkei falls on hawkish Fed
-
Sales rise 56.49% to Rs 4.46 croreNet profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems declined 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.49% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.462.85 56 OPM %2.914.56 -PBDT0.300.48 -38 PBT0.200.38 -47 NP0.140.27 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU