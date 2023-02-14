JUST IN
Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.49% to Rs 4.46 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems declined 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.49% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.462.85 56 OPM %2.914.56 -PBDT0.300.48 -38 PBT0.200.38 -47 NP0.140.27 -48

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

