Business Standard

Phoenix Township standalone net profit declines 93.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 7.94 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Township declined 93.01% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.947.15 11 OPM %17.2544.34 -PBDT0.682.97 -77 PBT0.102.32 -96 NP0.131.86 -93

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

