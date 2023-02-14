Phoenix Township standalone net profit declines 93.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 7.94 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Township declined 93.01% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.947.1517.2544.340.682.970.102.320.131.86

