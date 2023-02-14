E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 19.78% to Rs 38.89 croreNet loss of E-Land Apparel reported to Rs 12.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.78% to Rs 38.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.8948.48 -20 OPM %4.1110.40 -PBDT-11.06-5.68 -95 PBT-12.21-6.67 -83 NP-12.214.77 PL
