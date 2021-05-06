Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Beardsell Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd and Emmbi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2021.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd soared 19.90% to Rs 23.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30938 shares in the past one month.

Beardsell Ltd spiked 16.90% to Rs 14.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65053 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4884 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd surged 15.67% to Rs 81.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 743 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd jumped 14.93% to Rs 77. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32432 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5485 shares in the past one month.

Emmbi Industries Ltd advanced 13.88% to Rs 98.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4478 shares in the past one month.

