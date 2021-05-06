Volumes spurt at Redington India Ltd counter

Redington India Ltd registered volume of 2.91 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 13.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21372 shares

Aarti Drugs Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 May 2021.

Redington India Ltd registered volume of 2.91 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 13.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21372 shares. The stock rose 0.79% to Rs.179.15. Volumes stood at 6712 shares in the last session.

Aarti Drugs Ltd registered volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31550 shares. The stock rose 13.57% to Rs.811.15. Volumes stood at 38655 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd witnessed volume of 91440 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14552 shares. The stock increased 4.21% to Rs.360.00. Volumes stood at 48518 shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd registered volume of 1671 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock rose 2.87% to Rs.5,604.90. Volumes stood at 241 shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd saw volume of 72.75 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.25% to Rs.40.70. Volumes stood at 54.21 lakh shares in the last session.

