Coforge Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aarti Drugs Ltd, JMC Projects (India) Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and R Systems International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2021.

Coforge Ltd soared 13.11% to Rs 3271.65 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 89597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17485 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd surged 12.83% to Rs 805.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48086 shares in the past one month.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd spiked 9.82% to Rs 95.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19811 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd jumped 9.54% to Rs 762.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45999 shares in the past one month.

R Systems International Ltd rose 9.35% to Rs 138.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5334 shares in the past one month.

