Shish Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Emmbi Industries Ltd, Anant Raj Global Ltd, Rana Sugars Ltd and Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2021.

Shish Industries Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 36.1 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39625 shares in the past one month.

Emmbi Industries Ltd surged 16.82% to Rs 91. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5400 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Global Ltd soared 12.89% to Rs 32.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90427 shares in the past one month.

Rana Sugars Ltd advanced 9.96% to Rs 8.94. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd exploded 9.23% to Rs 78.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

