Ambitious Plastomac Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Domestic handicrafts sector needs ambitious vision says Piyush Goyal
Andhra Pradesh government has decided to rejoin the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana
Mastiii Zone's Pan-India expansion taking an incredibly ambitious path in 2022
Sodexo India flags 25th anniversary celebrations with ambitious growth target
Inox Wind gains on bagging 200 MW power project from NTPC Renewable
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Ambitious Plastomac Company reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU