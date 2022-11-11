Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 31.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Madhusudan Industries rose 31.13% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.290.2737.9314.812.862.032.832.011.981.51

