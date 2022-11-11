Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 31.13% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Madhusudan Industries rose 31.13% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.290.27 7 OPM %37.9314.81 -PBDT2.862.03 41 PBT2.832.01 41 NP1.981.51 31

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:36 IST

