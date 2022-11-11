Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 144.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 85.15 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 144.40% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 85.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.85.1573.096.456.838.834.257.553.365.892.41

