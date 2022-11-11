Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 144.40% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 144.26% in the September 2022 quarter
JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 144.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Italian flour companies at Annapoorna - Anufood 2022 to promote premium soft wheat flours
Exporters of wheat flour to need approval of inter-ministerial committee
Deepak Fertilisers hits the roof after Q4 PAT jumps 144% YoY
-
Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 85.15 croreNet profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 144.40% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 85.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales85.1573.09 17 OPM %6.456.83 -PBDT8.834.25 108 PBT7.553.36 125 NP5.892.41 144
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU