Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 144.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 85.15 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 144.40% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 85.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales85.1573.09 17 OPM %6.456.83 -PBDT8.834.25 108 PBT7.553.36 125 NP5.892.41 144

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:04 IST

