Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz leader for the third consecutive year

Best-selling sedan with 30% market share and sales of over 46,000 units in 2018-19Maruti Suzuki's premium sedan Ciaz has emerged as the best seller in its segment for the third consecutive year. The popular offering from Maruti Suzuki clocked 30% market share and crossed over 46,000 units in 2018-19.
Ciaz has sold over 2.56 Lakh units cumulatively since its launch in 2014. The top end variant of Ciaz contributes a phenomenal 48% to its total sales. Ciaz's signature colour NEXA Blue contributes over 31% to its total sales, a testament of customers appreciating innovation.
