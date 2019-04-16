JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Polycab India surges on debut
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz leader for the third consecutive year

Capital Market 

Best-selling sedan with 30% market share and sales of over 46,000 units in 2018-19

Maruti Suzuki's premium sedan Ciaz has emerged as the best seller in its segment for the third consecutive year. The popular offering from Maruti Suzuki clocked 30% market share and crossed over 46,000 units in 2018-19.

Ciaz has sold over 2.56 Lakh units cumulatively since its launch in 2014. The top end variant of Ciaz contributes a phenomenal 48% to its total sales. Ciaz's signature colour NEXA Blue contributes over 31% to its total sales, a testament of customers appreciating innovation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 10:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU