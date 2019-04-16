Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz leader for the third consecutive year

Best-selling sedan with 30% market share and sales of over 46,000 units in 2018-19

Maruti Suzuki's premium sedan has emerged as the best seller in its segment for the third consecutive year. The popular offering from clocked 30% market share and crossed over 46,000 units in 2018-19.

has sold over 2.56 Lakh units cumulatively since its launch in 2014. The top end variant of contributes a phenomenal 48% to its total sales. Ciaz's signature colour NEXA Blue contributes over 31% to its total sales, a testament of customers appreciating innovation.

