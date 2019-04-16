GRM Overseas partners with MAN Consumer for distribution in UAE

announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with MAN Consumer, one of the fastest growing FMCG distributors in the (UAE).

This alliance will enable the distribution of GRM's own brand of rice Tanoush across 22 hypermarket stores in the UAE. Going forward, MAN Consumer will place GRM brands with other major outlets and across the UAE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)