GRM Overseas partners with MAN Consumer for distribution in UAE

GRM Overseas announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with MAN Consumer, one of the fastest growing FMCG distributors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
This alliance will enable the distribution of GRM's own brand of basmati rice Tanoush across 22 Carrefour hypermarket stores in the UAE. Going forward, MAN Consumer will place GRM brands with other major retail outlets and supermarkets across the UAE.
