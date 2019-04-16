JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh intraday high
Business Standard

GRM Overseas partners with MAN Consumer for distribution in UAE

Capital Market 

GRM Overseas announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with MAN Consumer, one of the fastest growing FMCG distributors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This alliance will enable the distribution of GRM's own brand of basmati rice Tanoush across 22 Carrefour hypermarket stores in the UAE. Going forward, MAN Consumer will place GRM brands with other major retail outlets and supermarkets across the UAE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 10:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU