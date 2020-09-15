Amrapali Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 3022.61 croreAmrapali Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 3022.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2758.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.69% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 235.11% to Rs 13283.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3963.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3022.612758.80 10 13283.423963.88 235 OPM %0.16-0.05 -0.02-0.05 - PBDT0.17-0.73 LP 2.411.28 88 PBT-0.21-1.09 81 0.640.78 -18 NP0-0.66 100 0.460.58 -21
