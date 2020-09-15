Amrapali Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 3022.61 crore

Amrapali Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 3022.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2758.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.69% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 235.11% to Rs 13283.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3963.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3022.612758.8013283.423963.880.16-0.050.02-0.050.17-0.732.411.28-0.21-1.090.640.780-0.660.460.58

