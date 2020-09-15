Patspin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 77.69% to Rs 26.65 croreNet Loss of Patspin India reported to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.69% to Rs 26.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 119.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.65119.47 -78 OPM %-5.743.21 -PBDT-6.91-3.56 -94 PBT-9.47-6.14 -54 NP-9.49-6.14 -55
