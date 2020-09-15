Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 624.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.88% to Rs 371.04 crore

Net Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 624.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 755.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.88% to Rs 371.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 536.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3695.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3390.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.71% to Rs 1536.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1987.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

