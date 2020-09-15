Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 636.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.41% to Rs 357.07 crore

Net Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 636.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1053.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.41% to Rs 357.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 412.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.357.07412.356.72-106.84-398.62-804.14-636.41-1053.04-636.41-1053.04

