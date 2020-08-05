Amrit Corp standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.21% to Rs 4.94 crore

Net profit of Amrit Corp rose 4.18% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.21% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.9419.93-55.061.666.173.525.593.083.243.11

