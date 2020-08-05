JUST IN
Business Standard

Amrit Corp standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.21% to Rs 4.94 crore

Net profit of Amrit Corp rose 4.18% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.21% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.9419.93 -75 OPM %-55.061.66 -PBDT6.173.52 75 PBT5.593.08 81 NP3.243.11 4

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 14:09 IST

