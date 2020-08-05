JUST IN
AMJ Land Holdings standalone net profit rises 9.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.57% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 9.76% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.57% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.863.52 -76 OPM %-8.143.41 -PBDT1.001.02 -2 PBT0.540.56 -4 NP0.450.41 10

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 13:32 IST

