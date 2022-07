The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to rejoin the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) following talks between the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Shri Tomar appreciated this step of the state government. With this important decision, crops of more than 40 lakh farmers of the state will get insurance cover in case of natural calamity. Tomar said that the Central Government has made PMFBY simple and convenient as per the suggestions of the states. The Central Government is working continuously with the States to improve the condition of farmers and make them prosperous and transform agriculture into advanced farming.

