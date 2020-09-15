Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.07% to Rs 34.76 crore

Net Loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.07% to Rs 34.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.34.7661.06-18.27-14.74-7.54-7.99-9.17-9.67-5.00-2.32

