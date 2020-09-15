Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.07% to Rs 34.76 croreNet Loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.07% to Rs 34.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.7661.06 -43 OPM %-18.27-14.74 -PBDT-7.54-7.99 6 PBT-9.17-9.67 5 NP-5.00-2.32 -116
