JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NBCC (India) reports weak Q1 result
Business Standard

Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.07% to Rs 34.76 crore

Net Loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.07% to Rs 34.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.7661.06 -43 OPM %-18.27-14.74 -PBDT-7.54-7.99 6 PBT-9.17-9.67 5 NP-5.00-2.32 -116

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU