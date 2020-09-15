EL Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.60 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 88.47% to Rs 1.43 croreNet Loss of EL Forge reported to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 88.47% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.4312.40 -88 OPM %-57.340.81 -PBDT-1.070.07 PL PBT-2.60-1.57 -66 NP-2.60-1.57 -66
