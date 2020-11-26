Angel Broking enables algorithm trading for its customers

Angel Broking has opened itself to API integration via SmartAPI. The free-to-integrate feature enables any platform, including startups and stock advisories, to execute real-time trades via Angel Broking while also empowering algo traders to deploy their programs in 5 programming languages.

At present, the platform supports Python, Nodejs, Java, R, Go. SmartAPI has paved the way for the development of end-to-end trading services for over 2.83mn Angel Broking customers (as of Oct'20).

Angel Broking customers who would like to create algorithm in any of these languages will be able to execute order directly to their account through SmartAPI.

For instance, customer-facing algo trading platforms can now integrate with Angel Broking platform and help their customers execute trades via the brokerage firm seamlessly.

With the introduction of a reliable platform like SmartAPI users, such as stock advisories and recommendation platforms, can now make their platform trading-ready with real-time trading functionalities. Using SmartAPI, traders can now implement a customized trading algorithm to drive automated trades at speed and scale without any cost. The SmartAPI platform will empower Angel Broking customers allowing them to compete with professional investors through automating trade investments, with minimal lines of coding.

