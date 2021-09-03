Angel Broking provides business update for month of August 2021

Angel Broking's client base jumped 145.7% year on year to 6.15 million clients in August 2021 over July 2020. On a sequential basis, client base grew by 7.6% last month from 5.71 million clients in July 2021.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.45 million in August 2021, up by 150.1% over 0.18 million in July 2020. On a sequential basis, gross client acquisition grew by 3.7% in August 2021 over July 2021.

Number of trades in August 2021 stood at 96.16 million, up 84.7% over 52.07 million trades in August 2020.

The figure was up 5.6% over July 2021.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment grew to 21.7% in August 2021 from 12.4% in August 2020. Retail turnover market share in July 2021 stood at 21.7%. Retail turnover market share in F&O (derivatives) segment rose to 21.8% in August 2021 from 12.2% in August 2020.

