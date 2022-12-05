Angel One client base grows to 12.19 million in November

JUST IN
Angel One announced the key business parameters for the month of November 2022:Particulars Nov'22 Oct'22 Nov'21 MoM Growth (%) YoY Growth (%) Client Base (Mn) 12.19 11.88 7.32 2.6

66.5 Angel's Average Daily Turnover (Rs Bn) Nov'22 Oct'22 Nov'21 MoM Growth (%) YoY Growth (%) Overall 12971 13887 7217 -6.6 79.7 F&O 12599 13571 7036 -7.2 79.1 Cash 37 35 49 6.1 -23.8 Commodity 189 177 74 7.2 155.1 Retail Turnover Market Share (%) Overall Equity 21.1 21.7 21 -57 bps 4 bps F&O 21.1 21.7 21.1 -56 bps 0 bps Cash 12.9 14.8 13.6 -183 bps -69 bps Commodity 51.3 53.4 36.5 -213 bps 1473 bps

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 09:25 IST

