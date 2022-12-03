Avanti Feeds commences commercial production of new feed unit at Bandapuram, Andhra Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 134.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Time Technoplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Volumes soar at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter
USFDA removes import alert on shrimp exports of Avanti Frozen Foods
Avanti Feeds rises as USFDA lifts import alert on shrimp exports
-
The company has expanded operations at its existing plant situated at Andhra Pradesh; through an additional capacity of 1,75,000 MTs.
The total production capacity (all units) of the company has been increased from 6,00,000 MTs to 7,75,000 MTs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU