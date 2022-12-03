Board of Sanghi Industries to issue 73.26 equity shares to promoter group entity

JUST IN
At meeting held on 03 December 2022

The Board of Sanghi Industries at its meeting held on 03 December 2022 as under:

The issuance of 73,26,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company to Thinkfar Tradelink (Promoter Group Entity), a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, with corporate identification number U51909GJ2022PTC135522 on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue) in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations), as amended and other applicable laws, at a price of Rs. 68.25 per Equity Share aggregating to Rs. 49.99 crore subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 13:00 IST

