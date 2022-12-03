Board of Sanghi Industries to issue 73.26 equity shares to promoter group entity

-
-
At meeting held on 03 December 2022The Board of Sanghi Industries at its meeting held on 03 December 2022 as under:
The issuance of 73,26,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company to Thinkfar Tradelink (Promoter Group Entity), a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, with corporate identification number U51909GJ2022PTC135522 on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue) in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations), as amended and other applicable laws, at a price of Rs. 68.25 per Equity Share aggregating to Rs. 49.99 crore subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting.
