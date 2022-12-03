Hatsun Agro Product update on terms of rights issue

Hatsun Agro Product announced the terms of the proposed rights issue as under:

a. Total number of Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: up to 71,85,444 fully paid-up Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 301.07 crore

b. Rights Issue Price: Rs. 419 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 418 per Equity Share)

c. Record Date: 8 December 2022

d. Rights Issue period:

Rights Issue Opening Date:19 December 2022 b. Rights Issue Closing Date: 9 January 2023

e. Outstanding Equity Shares: a. Prior to the Rights Issue: 21,55,63,323 b. Post Rights Issue: 22,27,48,767

g. Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1:30

