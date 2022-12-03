Hatsun Agro Product update on terms of rights issue

-
a. Total number of Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: up to 71,85,444 fully paid-up Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 301.07 crore
b. Rights Issue Price: Rs. 419 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 418 per Equity Share)
c. Record Date: 8 December 2022
d. Rights Issue period:
a.
Rights Issue Opening Date:19 December 2022 b. Rights Issue Closing Date: 9 January 2023
e. Outstanding Equity Shares: a. Prior to the Rights Issue: 21,55,63,323 b. Post Rights Issue: 22,27,48,767
g. Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1:30
