Tata Motors incorporates EV focused subsidiary - TML Smart City Mobility Solutions

Tata Motors has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, viz., 'TML Smart City Mobility Solutions' for undertaking urban mass mobility business inter alia under an own, operate and maintain model.
With the launch of TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (TSCMSL), the Company intends to bring specific focus to its Electric Vehicles (EV) segment as a service offerings across its portfolio of commercial vehicles.
In addition to existing State Transport Units (STUs) and government fleets, TSCMSL will also cater to all business opportunities across passenger mobility applications. The Company already has ~650 EV buses plying on roads across various cities in India with a cumulative coverage of >35 million kms and has operationalized 250+ EV buses in FY22.
