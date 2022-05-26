Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services transfers 6841 equity shares from ESOS trust

-
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has today i.e. on 26 May 2022 transferred 6,841 equity shares of the Company, in aggregate, to the eligible employees of the Company, pursuant to the exercise of the vested Stock Options by them, under the Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Employees' Stock Option Scheme - 2010.
