Angel One partners with Vakrangee Digital Ventures

Angel One (previously known as Angel Broking) has partnered with Vakrangee Digital Ventures (100% Subsidiary of Vakrangee) to offer opening of demat account for Vakrangee's customers through their BharatEasy Super app and Nextgen Kendras.
Through this partnership, Angel One will offer its bouquet of products and services to customers across the country, primarily focusing on Tier 2, 3 and beyond cities.
Angel One will get access to Vakrangee's expansive customer base, thus facilitating deeper penetration into untapped markets. The company's educational platform like Smart Money, digitally powered seamless KYC process, client onboarding, and technologically advanced products will provide a superior client experience.
