Angle Broking becomes 3rd largest retail broking in India

Angel Broking with 14.5 lakh active clients on NSE (Source: NSE), has now become the 3rd largest retail broking business in the country in terms of NSE active clients in February 2021, registering a growth of ~1.3 lakh NSE active clients over January 2021.

Further, the company's NSE active client base has so far grown by 2.5x in the current financial year, compared to a 2.1x growth in our overall client base during the same period.

The Company's share in overall NSE active client base now stands increased to 8.08% in February 2021, a 29bps and 306bps expansion over January 2021 and February 2020 respectively.

