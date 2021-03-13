The Anup Engineering announces closure of buyback offer

The Anup Engineering announced that it has bought back 3,87,850 Equity Shares at an average price of Rs 642.54 per Equity Share for an aggregate consideration of Rs 24.92 crore excluding Transaction Costs which represents 99.68 % of the Maximum Buy-back Size.

Since the Company has achieved the Minimum Buy-back Size as required under Regulation 15 of the Buyback Regulations and the Public Announcement, the Management Committee of the Company has decided to close the Buy-back effective from closure of trading hours of Monday, 15 March 2021.

