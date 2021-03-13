Board of Rossell India approves sale of tea estate at Jorhat, Assam

The Board of Rossell India at its meeting held on 11 March 2021 has decided to sell and dispose its smallest property of the Tea business, Bokakhat Tea Estates (the said Tea Estate), situated at P. O.

Golaghat, Dist. Jorhat, Assam, having the production base of about 4.80 lakh Kgs. of Black Tea.

Accordingly, an Agreement was signed and executed by the company on 12 March 2021 to sale the said Tea Estate as a going concern on and from 5 April 2021.

The sale of the said Tea Estate shall not have any significant impact on the profitability of the Company.

