Govt. of divest its entire stake in Tata Communications

-
ALSO READ
Govt to sell stake in Tata Comm
Tata Consumer Products features in Leadership position for best sustainability practices
Tata Motors to acquire remaining 49% stake in Tata Marcopolo Motors
Tata Steel sells 4.51 lakh shares of Tata Steel Long Products
Tata Elxsi Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Tata Communications announced that the company on 12 March 2021 signed an Amendment Agreement between the President of India, Panatone Finvest, Tata Sons and the Company for sale of the entire shareholding in the Company by the Government of India.
The details of the said agreement required are as below:
(i) As on date, the Government of India (Government) holds 7,44,46,885 equity shares of the Company representing 26.12% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company.
As on date, Panatone Finvest (Panatone) and Tata Sons hold 34.80% and 14.07% respectively aggregating to 48.87% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company.
As on date, Government, Panatone and Tata Sons are the promoters of the Company.
(ii) As an initial step, the Government will sell up to 4,59,46,885 equity shares forming 16.12% equity shareholding of the Company through an Offer for Sale (OFS) through the stock Exchange Mechanism.
Immediately after the OFS, the Government shall sell the remaining equity shares held by it in the Company to Panatone at the per equity share price arrived at by dividing the aggregate of the product of the number of equity shares sold (under the OFS) and the corresponding price at which such equity share is sold, by the total number of equity shares sold (under the OFS).
Upon completion of aforesaid transactions, Government will cease to be a shareholder of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU