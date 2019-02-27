Anjani Portland Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TCPL Packaging Ltd, Cubex Tubings Ltd, and Fluoro Carbons Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2019.

TCPL Packaging Ltd, Cubex Tubings Ltd, and Fluoro Carbons Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2019.

spiked 13.16% to Rs 112.25 at 27-Feb-2019 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 511 shares in the past one month.

soared 10.15% to Rs 394.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1275 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3188 shares in the past one month.

surged 10.00% to Rs 14.63. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1884 shares in the past one month.

rose 9.80% to Rs 4.93. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1098 shares in the past one month.

Fluoro Carbons Ltd spurt 9.35% to Rs 15.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2363 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)