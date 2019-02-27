Volumes spurt at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

registered volume of 35544 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 141.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 252 shares

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, GHCL Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 February 2019.

registered volume of 35544 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 141.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 252 shares. The stock rose 1.79% to Rs.1,270.00. Volumes stood at 273 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 3.68 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 61.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5950 shares. The stock increased 0.85% to Rs.214.05. Volumes stood at 10896 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 15.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7195 shares. The stock rose 1.47% to Rs.223.95. Volumes stood at 9567 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 18796 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2626 shares. The stock rose 3.77% to Rs.327.20. Volumes stood at 1114 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31100 shares. The stock increased 1.87% to Rs.1,540.55. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

