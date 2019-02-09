Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.99% to Rs 9.25 croreNet Loss of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.99% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.2511.01 -16 OPM %-10.055.27 -PBDT-1.71-0.06 -2750 PBT-2.08-0.39 -433 NP-2.08-0.39 -433
